Child dies after being hit by tree on school playground

Tree on a playground
Child dies after being hit by tree One child died and one child and an adult were hurt when a tree fell on a school playground. (Boston25News.com Staff)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MELROSE, Mass. — A student in Massachusetts has died after being hit by a falling tree on an elementary school playground.

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The child’s name has not been released, but died after suffering serious injuries at the Withrop School in Melrose, Massachusetts, Boston25News reported.

The child’s death was confirmed by the school superintendent and the city’s mayor on Facebook.

A second child and an adult were also injured, but they were both treated and released from area hospitals.

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Boston25News reported that the incident happened just after students were released for the day on May 4 and children stayed on the playground to play.

The tree was seen resting on a jungle gym on the property.

State and local police are investigating. Officials from the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office were also at the scene, which had been cordoned off after the incident.

Counselors were made available for students and staff, while a memorial of flowers and signs was left at the school on Tuesday.

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