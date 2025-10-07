Channel marker washes onto beach

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — They’re supposed to be floating in the sea, but a channel marker was a bit lost.

The massive metal marker washed up on the Tybee Island shoreline this Monday, WSB reported.

Tybee officials said that while it may look like beachgoers could climb on it, don’t.

“It’s very heavy and can shift or roll (especially when the tide is up and it’s sitting in water), which could seriously injure someone. Take a look from a distance,” Tybee Island Water Rescue said.

The U.S. Coast Guard will remove the marker eventually, WSB reported.

