Bundled up: Apple TV, Peacock offer deal

Apple TV, Peacock bundle (Apple)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Apple TV and Peacock are partnering to bring a “mix of award-winning originals, marquee live events and sports, beloved franchises, and blockbuster movies" for one price.

The companies announced the bundle on Thursday, with Apple saying that each platform will have an “extensive sampling of each other’s shows.”

Examples of what will be on both include “Ted Lasso,” “Severance,” the NBA on Oct. 21 and “F1 The Movie.”

Peacock only subscribers will be able to watch up to three episodes of the following Apple shows “Stick,” “Slow Horses,” “Silo,” “The Buccaneers,” “Foundation,” “Palm Royale” and “Prehistoric Planet,” while Apple Plus subscribers will be able to watch up to three episodes of Peacock shows “Law & Order,” “Bel-Air,” “Twisted Metal,” “Love Island Games,” “Happy’s Place,” “The Hunting Party” and “Real Housewives of Miami.”

The Apple TV and Peacock Bundle will be available starting Oct. 20. The Premium bundle will $14.99 a month or the Premium Plus option will be $19.99.

The partnership will also offer a 35% discount for Apple One’s Family and Premier tiers, according to Deadline. It’s the first time that Apple has offered a discount on the Apple One service.

