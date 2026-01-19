Buffalo Bills fire Sean McDermott as coach

The Buffalo Bills fired their coach after nine seasons.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills fired coach Sean McDermott on Monday, less than 48 hours after the team lost an overtime playoff game to the Denver Broncos.

The firing was reported by several news outlets, including The New York Times, the Buffalo News and The Associated Press, each citing anonymous sources.

McDermott’s dismissal was confirmed by the coach’s agent, Bob LaMonte, to NFL analyst Vic Carucci, WGRZ reported.

McDermott, 51, compiled a 98-50 regular-season record and an 8-8 postseason mark during his nine seasons in Buffalo. But even with franchise quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills were unable to advance to the Super Bowl.

Bills fired HC Sean McDermott, per source. pic.twitter.com/snnTXfzJaD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2026

Buffalo had reached the AFC divisional round for six consecutive seasons, and reached the conference championship twice. The Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in both AFC Championship Games.

The team’s latest disappointment was a 33-30 defeat to the top-seeded Broncos in Denver during the AFC divisional playoffs on Saturday.

McDermott’s 98 regular-season victories are second in franchise history to Marv Levy, who won 112 games in 12 seasons and guided the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowls during the early 1990s.

Under McDermott, the Bills won five consecutive AFC East titles from 2020 to 2024; Buffalo finished second to the New England Patriots this season.

Allen has the most playoff wins (eight) and starts (15) by any quarterback without a Super Bowl start, ESPN reported.

McDermott was the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coordinator in 2009 and 2010 and held the same position with the Carolina Panthers from 2011 to 2016.

McDermott’s dismissal creates eight openings for NFL coaching jobs. In addition to Buffalo, jobs are available in Arizona, Baltimore, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Miami, Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

Over the weekend, the New York Giants hired John Harbaugh as coach, while the Atlanta Falcons tapped Kevin Stefanski to lead the team. Harbaugh previously coached 18 seasons for the Baltimore Ravens, while Stefnaski was the Cleveland Browns’ head coach for six seasons.

