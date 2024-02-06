Bob Beckwith, firefighter who stood next to Bush at ground zero after 9/11, dies at 91

Beckwith was 91 when he died Sunday.

US President George W. Bush (L), standing next to Bob Beckwith FILE PHOTO: NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: US President George W. Bush (L), standing next to retired firefighter Bob Beckwith, 69, speaks to volunteers and firemen as he surveys the damage at the site of the World Trade Center in New York in this 14 September 2001 file photo. (Photo credit should read PAUL RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images/AFP via Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Bob Beckwith, a retired FDNY firefighter who stood next to President George W. Bush at ground zero as he promised to avenge the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, has died.

Beckwith was 91 and died from cancer on Sunday, his wife, Barbara, confirmed and the Associated Press reported.

Beckwith was 69 and retired from Ladder Company 164 in Queens when he rushed to ground zero soon after the attacks on the World Trade Center to help with the search and rescue efforts.

He was in the area again when Bush came on Sept. 14 to view the fallen towers and rescue efforts.

In 2011, Beckwith told the Associated Press that on that day he was looking to get a glimpse of the president when Bush made an unexpected detour and jumped up on the Engine Co. 76 truck where Beckwith was standing. He said he helped the president get on the truck and was about to step down when Bush stopped him, put his arm around his shoulder and began to talk into a microphone.

It was then a photo was taken of the two that came to be one of the enduring images of the aftermath of the attacks.

Barbara Beckwith told the AP that her husband was “just lucky. He was at the right place, at the right time, and that’s why he’s famous. But he was a regular guy. Well-liked and quiet. Just a regular Joe.”

Beckwith will be buried on Saturday on Long Island. He is survived by his wife, six children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

