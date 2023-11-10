Bear, 2 cubs killed after being hit by a car Two bear cubs and a bear were killed in a car crash in Sevier County, Tennessee while two other bear cubs survived (John Morrison/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Two bear cubs and a bear were killed in a car crash in Sevier County, Tennessee while two other bear cubs survived

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said that a female bear and two cubs were hit by a car Wednesday evening in the Wears Valley area, according to WATE. All three were killed in the accident.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matt Cameron said that the bear was crossing the road with her four cubs when they were struck by the car, according to WVLT.

Their bodies were moved off the road by deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, according to WATE. There were also two other cubs that deputies did not want to get hit. Both were moved out of the area and officials say they are expected to be fine on their own since there has been a crop of acorns ahead of going into a winter den.

The two bear cubs that were killed weighed about 50 pounds each, the news outlet reported.

No information has been released about the driver involved in the crash, according to WATE.