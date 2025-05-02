Barefoot man wrestles gator roadside in Florida

Alligator with mouth open
Gator wrestling FILE PHOTO: An alligator is shown with its mouth wide open. A barefoot gator wrangler wrestled an alligator roadside in Florida. (Carolyn Hinton Hutchins/Carolyn H - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A local legend was called in to an animal incident alongside a Florida highway when an alligator had to be removed and it was all caught on video.

A gator was on the median of Interstate 95 in Jacksonville and it had to be moved.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, along with Florida Fish & Wildlife and Florida Highway Patrol, called in an expert to get the gator to its proper location.

Mike Dragich, nicknamed Blue Collar Brawler, came and wrestled the gator off the highway, all while barefoot and as traffic zoomed by.

The sheriff’s office shared the video of the roadside gator wrangling on Facebook.

He did need a bit of help lugging the animal to his pickup nearby, loading it into the truck’s bed.

JSO, Blue Collar Brawler, FWC Wrangle Alligator

🚨 Only in Florida… 🚨featuring Mike Dragich. If you were cruising down I-95/I-295 on the Southside yesterday and thought you saw a barefoot man wrestling a giant alligator in the median—nope, your eyes weren’t playing tricks on you. That really happened. 🐊😳 Your #JSO joined forces with Florida Fish & Wildlife, the Florida Highway Patrol and none other than local gator-wrangling legend, the Blue Collar Brawler, to wrangle this beast off the road and keep everyone safe. Just another totally normal day in the Sunshine State. 🌞💪

Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 28, 2025

Dragich also posted the video with the obvious caption, “Why did the alligator cross the road?”

