Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses after being struck by ship

A part of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River early Tuesday after it was struck a freighter, according to reports.
It was not clear how many people were driving on the bridge when it fell, The Washington Post reported.
A Singapore-flagged vessel, hit the Key Bridge about 1:30 a.m., according to Matthew West, a Coast Guard petty officer first class in Baltimore.
Wow, devastating. Major bridge in US city of Baltimore collapses after cargo ship hit it. pic.twitter.com/WQUJeIskTw— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 26, 2024
CNN is reporting at least 20 people are in the water.
The Maryland Transportation Authority has closed Interstate 695 in both directions. Motorists were advised to use I-95 or I-895.
Check back for more on this developing story.
