Baby bald eagle rescued after falling around 100 feet out of nest

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SACRAMENTO — A small bald eagle baby is recovering after it fell from a nest and was rescued in Sacramento, California.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that crews were contacted about a baby bald eagle that fell out of a nest which was about 100 feet up.

The fire department said that California State Parks, Fish and Wildlife, and Ca Wildlife Encounters, an Arborist from Sierra Pacific Tree Care Inc. were contacted to assist with the rescue.

It fell from a nest in Orangevale on Saturday, according to KCRA.

The baby eagle is in the care of Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, the news outlet reported. An avian veterinarian checked on the eaglet. So far, it is “safe, secure and eating like a champ.”

The baby eagle may eventually be returned to its nest, but many rescue groups and organizations want to ensure first it’s okay for the little one to do so, KOVR reported.

