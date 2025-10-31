Arrests made after FBI thwarts potential terrorist attack

FBI director Kash Patel announced that the agency has stopped a potential terrorist attack planned for this weekend.

Patel made the announcement on X, Friday morning, writing, “This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come.”

No other details were provided by the director.

The Dearborn Police Department confirmed that the FBI conducted an operation this morning, WDIV reported.

“We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time,” the department said on Facebook.

Check back for more on this developing story.

