Alabama television reality show star arrested on DUI charge

Maurice Scott: The reality television show star was arrested in northern Alabama on Saturday. (Madison County Sheriff's Office)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A star from the Alabama-based reality television show “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” is accused of driving under the influence, authorities said.

According to Madison County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Maurice Scott, 45, was arrested on Saturday. He posted $5,000 bail early Sunday, WHNT-TV reported.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency arrested Scott shortly after 12 p.m. on Saturday in Madison County, according to AL.com.

Scott has appeared in 29 episodes of “Love and Marriage: Huntsville,” which premiered in 2019, according to IMDb.com.

According to its synopsis, the show, which airs on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network, “centers around the lives of three high-powered African-American couples who come together to revitalize the thriving city of Huntsville, Alabama, through their joint real estate venture, The Comeback Group,” AL.com reported.

In January, another member of the cast, Martell Holt, was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge and released the next day, WHNT reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group

