Alabama priest who fled to Italy with teen he later married is expected to be defrocked Alabama priest who fled to Italy with teen he later married is expected to be defrocked (Studio-Annika/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MOBILE, Ala. — A former priest from Alabama and an 18-year-old woman he went to Europe with over the summer, are now married, according to court records.

>> Read more trending news

Alex Crow, 30, and Taylor Victoria Harrison, 18, were married last Friday, according to records filed with Mobile County Probate Court obtained by AL.com.

The records were a marriage certificate that was reportedly filed Monday in Mobile County, according to The Associated Press. The marriage license showed that the woman turned 18 years old last June.

Harrison attended McGill-Toolen High School in Mobile where Crow worked as a guest lecturer. According to AL.com, the two reportedly went to Europe together over the summer. They both stayed in Europe for about four months.

The archbishop released a statement Wednesday following the news of Crow and Harrison’s marriage.

“Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi announced in July that he had suspended Alex Crow and prohibited him from acting, dressing, or presenting himself as a priest,” the statement read, according to AL.com. “Archbishop Rodi additionally shared in August that he saw no way back to the priesthood for Alex Crow. The statement also indicated that Crow would be formally removed by the Vatican as a member of the clergy.

Earlier this month, the Mobile County District Attorney announced that they closed an investigation into criminal wrongdoing in the relationship between the two, the AP reported.