Alabama man charged with using Taser on 9-month-old, stealing from grandparents

Baldwin County, Ala. — A 28-year-old Alabama man has been jailed on multiple charges after police say he used a Taser on a baby and stole his grandparents’ identities to open fraudulent checking accounts, AL.com reported.

Baldwin County sheriff’s investigators said they discovered in early January that Alec Gregory Dvorak had opened fraudulent credit accounts with his grandparents’ information. He received several thousand dollars through those accounts, WSFA reported. They also said they uncovered evidence that he had verbally threatened and emotionally abused his grandparents.

They arrested Dvorak on charges of financial crime and new drug charges, and after further investigation discovered other, more disturbing evidence of child and elder abuse,

When he was arrested on those charges, investigators said they found methamphetamine and paraphernalia in his possession along with a 9-month-old child, who was given to a family member, WSFA said.

The family member quickly notified the sheriff’s office after they noticed unusual marks on the baby’s body. The violent crimes unit initiated further investigation and, after consulting a doctor, determined the marks were burns consistent with a stun gun. They determined he had used it to threaten and assault the child, WSFA reported.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office reported that Dvorak’s girlfriend, Destini Ott, removed the stun gun from the residence and discarded it from a vehicle along Baldwin County Road 12. Police found the stun gun shortly after, and accused Ott of evidence tampering. When the device was tested, the burns on the baby’s body matched the nodes on the stun gun.

Dvorak faces additional charges of willful torture and abuse of a child, chemical endangerment of a child, and two counts of financial fraud, Baldwin County law enforcement officials said.

