AAA gives Labor Day travel tips, shares where people are going

With the unofficial end of summer, travel experts at AAA are giving their tips to enjoy the final lazy days of the year. The key is preparation.

Last year, AAA responded to more than 383,000 breakdown calls during the Labor Day weekend.

To make sure you’re not among those who need to call AAA for help, the agency said there are a few things you will need to take care of before hitting the road.

Make sure your vehicle is ready to hit the road. Check your tires, battery, brakes, wiper blades and fluids.

Have a fully stocked emergency kit that includes first aid supplies, a flashlight, water, jumper cables and basic tools.

Once you are on the road, make sure you drive safely. Watch your speed, avoid being distracted, don’t drive impaired, make sure you’re rested and always wear a seat belt, AAA said.

But things can happen no matter how prepared you are. So if you break down, you should move away from traffic by either going to the shoulder or an exit. Also, turn on your hazard lights to alert other drivers. Stay with the vehicle if it is safe to do so. Finally, call for help.

So where are people going this year?

The most popular destinations include Seattle, Orlando and New York City, according to AAA booking data.

Top 10 domestic destinations for Labor Day:

Seattle Orlando New York Boston Anchorage Chicago Atlanta Denver Miami Las Vegas

Top 10 international destinations for Labor Day:

Vancouver, Canada Rome, Italy Dublin, Ireland London, England Paris, France Amsterdam, Netherlands Barcelona, Spain Athens, Greece Edinburgh, Scotland Lisbon, Portugal

Beaches and national parks are also popular options, AAA Northwest’s senior spokesperson, Mark Schieldrop, said in a news release.

“Labor Day caps off summer travel and provides one final holiday weekend before the fall routine begins,” he said.

