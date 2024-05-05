7 injured in shooting in Los Angeles area; 4 in critical condition

Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Long Beach, California late Saturday evening.

Long Beach shooting: Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Long Beach, California late Saturday evening. (Daniel - stock.adobe.com)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LONG BEACH — Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Long Beach, California, late Saturday evening.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m., according to KNBC. The area where the shooting occurred is near a few bars and nightclubs, KABC reported.

The Long Beach Police Department said that there were seven victims.

Three of the seven have non-life-threatening injuries and the other four are in critical condition, The Associated Press reported.

The suspect or suspects fled the area before officers arrived at the scene, police say.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been released, according to the AP.

