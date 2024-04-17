6 people in SUV killed after colliding with semi-truck in Arkansas

Arkansas State Police.

Crash kills 6: File photo. Arkansas State Police are investigating after four adults and two children were killed in a crash between a semi-truck and an SUV in northeast Arkansas. (Arkansas State Police)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CORNING, Ark. — Six people in an SUV were killed when the vehicle collided with a semi-truck on Monday in northeast Arkansas, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the Arkansas State Police, the two vehicles crashed at the intersection of U.S. 62 and State Road 135 near Corning at 12:23 p.m. CDT.

The Clay County Coroner’s Office pronounced four adults and two juveniles dead at the scene, KAIT-TV reported. Their bodies were taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for verification of their identities.

The driver of the semi-truck was flown to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee, according to the Magnolia Reporter. The driver was treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Traffic on U.S. 62 was rerouted for more than six hours, state police said in its news release.

Police have not released the cause of the crash, KARK-TV reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

Corning is about 113 miles northwest of Memphis.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!