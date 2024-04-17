6 people in SUV killed after colliding with semi-truck in Arkansas

Crash kills 6: File photo. Arkansas State Police are investigating after four adults and two children were killed in a crash between a semi-truck and an SUV in northeast Arkansas. (Arkansas State Police)

CORNING, Ark. — Six people in an SUV were killed when the vehicle collided with a semi-truck on Monday in northeast Arkansas, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Arkansas State Police, the two vehicles crashed at the intersection of U.S. 62 and State Road 135 near Corning at 12:23 p.m. CDT.

The Clay County Coroner’s Office pronounced four adults and two juveniles dead at the scene, KAIT-TV reported. Their bodies were taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for verification of their identities.

The driver of the semi-truck was flown to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee, according to the Magnolia Reporter. The driver was treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Traffic on U.S. 62 was rerouted for more than six hours, state police said in its news release.

Police have not released the cause of the crash, KARK-TV reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

Corning is about 113 miles northwest of Memphis.

