2 men charged in shooting at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

Kansas City Chiefs' parade shooting FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement responds to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities in Missouri announced charges against two young men in connection with the shooting that killed one woman and left several others injured during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade last week.

Dominic M. Miller, 18, of Kansas City, and Lyndell Mays, 22, of Raytown, each face charges including second-degree murder, KMBC reported. They were each being held on a $1 million bail on Tuesday.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said that investigators determined that Mays pulled out a gun while he was arguing with another person whom he did not appear to know.

“Almost immediately, others pulled their firearms,” Peters Baker said. She added, “Miller was one of those individuals.”

The prosecutor said Miller’s firearm is the one that shot the bullet that killed Elizabeth “Lisa” Lopez-Galvan, a 43-year-old mother and popular DJ. In a statement shared through Peters Baker, family members shared thanks for investigators and authorities.

“Though it does not bring back our beloved Lisa, it is comforting to know that the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and the (Kansas City Police Department) made it a top priority to seek justice for Lisa, the other shooting victims and those that had to witness this tragedy unfold in the Kansas City community,” the statement read.

Peters Baker stressed Tuesday that the arrests are part of “the first round of charges” associated with last week’s shooting, with more expected as the investigation continues.

“We seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions on that day. Every single one,” she said. “So, while we’re not there yet on every single individual, we’re going to get there.”

Earlier, authorities said two teenagers were arrested in connection with the Valentine’s Day shooting, which sent people scrambling at the end of the Chiefs’ victory parade. Police said 23 people were ultimately shot, including Lopez-Galvan.

The victims were between 8 and 47 years old, with at least half of them being under the age of 16, Kansas City police Chief Stacey Graves said.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. local time west of Union Station. Investigators earlier said that they did not believe the incident was terrorism-related.

