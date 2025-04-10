Travis Barker selling used gear in newly relaunched Reverb shop

Courtesy of Reverb
By Josh Johnson

Travis Barker is relaunching his Reverb shop offering more of his personal used gear.

Available items include the kit Barker played on blink-182's 2024 One More Time tour, as well as drums from his time in his Transplants project alongside Rancid's Tim Armstrong and from blink's Neighborhoods era.

The shop will go live on April 16. For more info, visit Reverb.com.

Barker previously launched a Reverb shop in 2021, which offered the kit he played in blink's video for "Adam's Song."

Meanwhile, blink-182 just announced a summer tour, kicking off in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

