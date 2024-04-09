Travis Barker auctioning drum kit from blink-182 "EDGING" video

ABC/Paula Lobo

By Josh Johnson

Travis Barker is auctioning off the drum kit he played in the video for blink-182's comeback single, "EDGING."

The red-and-white striped set can also be heard on Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout and Tickets to My Downfall albums, which Barker co-produced, as well as on collaborations with WILLOW, jxdn and KennyHoopla.

The auction is run through the platform Trophy, which previously offered Barker's bloodied shoes and drum sticks. It will be open through April 22.

For more info, visit Trophy.TravisBarker.com.

"EDGING" premiered in October 2022 shortly after blink announced their reunion with Tom DeLonge. It's included on the trio's 2023 album, ONE MORE TIME...

blink-182 will launch a U.S. tour in June.

