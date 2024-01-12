Travis Barker to perform at 75th Emmys

Television Academy

By Josh Johnson

Travis Barker is headed to the Emmys stage.

The blink-182 drummer will be performing during the ceremony, taking place Monday, January 15. Barker is set to join host Anthony Anderson for what a press release calls a "showstopping open."

You can watch the Emmys live at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Barker, by the way, is no stranger to awards shows, having previously performed during the 2022 Oscars.

After the Emmys, Barker will return to the road with blink-182 for a world tour, which comes to the U.S. in June.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!