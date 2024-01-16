Travis Barker on Emmys performance: "I just played the most famous drum fill of all time"

1/15/24: 75th Emmy Awards - Show FOX (Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FOX/Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FOX)

By Josh Johnson

Travis Barker was very excited about his performance at the 75th Emmys on Monday, January 15.

The blink-182 drummer appeared during host Anthony Anderson's opening monologue for a performance of the Phil Collins song "In the Air Tonight," in honor of the '80s cop show Miami Vice, which famously featured the song.

In a social media post, Barker writes, "I've been waiting for this moment all my life," a reference to the "In the Air Tonight" lyrics.

"I just played the most famous drum fill of all time at The [Emmys]," he adds. "I love you Phil Collins."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

