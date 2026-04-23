Travis Barker documentary ﻿'Louder than Fear'﻿ to premiere on Hulu

A new documentary about blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is set to premiere on Hulu.

The film is called Travis Barker: Louder than Fear and is due out in the summer.

"Travis personally called about this doc to say, 'I want to tell this story … I was in this plane crash that I walked away from, and it fundamentally changed me,'" Disney executive Rob Mills tells TheWrap.

Barker was a passenger on a plane that crashed in 2008, killing four people. He and his friend Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein were the only survivors. Goldstein later died in 2009.

Barker suffered burns and underwent multiple surgeries. He also developed PTSD from the crash, and dealt with survivor's guilt.

For a long time after the crash Barker refused to fly and would even take boats to international gigs. Barker's since started flying again and has credited his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, for the encouragement.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.