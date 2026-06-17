Lower reports that buying is financially advantageous over renting in 41% of cities for first-time buyers, with Hartford, CT, leading savings at $2,968 per month.

Top cities for first-time buyers in 2026: Owning vs. renting

For first-time buyers, the rent-or-own question has become harder to answer in recent years.

Home prices have stayed high in many markets, and mortgage rates remain well above their early-2020s lows.

But the rent-versus-buy math usually leaves something out. Rent buys flexibility and shields renters from many repair costs, but it doesn’t build home equity.

A mortgage payment works differently: Interest, taxes, and insurance are costs, just like rent, while the principal portion chips away at the loan balance. Add any gain in the home’s value, and ownership can build equity through appreciation too.

Once you factor equity in, the rent versus buy comparison changes. To find out where that equity-building gives buyers the greatest financial advantage compared to renting, Lower analyzed for-sale and city-level appreciation data from its real estate search platform, Movoto.

Key Findings

Buying beats renting in 56 of 136 cities (41%) when comparing three-bedroom ZIP code-level HUD rents against the net cost of owning, which factors in principal paydown and each city's actual recent appreciation. The other 59% of cities still favor renting, and the median city still tilts that way, pulled down by markets where appreciation was flat or negative.

when comparing three-bedroom ZIP code-level HUD rents against the net cost of owning, which factors in principal paydown and each city's actual recent appreciation. The other 59% of cities still favor renting, and the median city still tilts that way, pulled down by markets where appreciation was flat or negative. Hartford, Connecticut, leads nationally, with buyers saving +$2,968 per month compared to renters. That was because Hartford had the highest annualized appreciation rate in the study at an 11.1%. This result rests almost entirely on recent home price growth and stands apart from the rest of the dataset. The next-highest advantage is Worcester, Massachusetts, at +$1,640 per month.

That was because Hartford had the highest annualized appreciation rate in the study at an 11.1%. This result rests almost entirely on recent home price growth and stands apart from the rest of the dataset. The next-highest advantage is Worcester, Massachusetts, at +$1,640 per month. Midwest and Northeast cities dominate the top of the rankings. Of the 10 cities where buying's edge is largest, five are Midwestern, including Cleveland (+8.6% appreciation), Dayton (+7%) and Milwaukee (+6.8%). Three are in the Northeast, led by Hartford and Worcester.

The study focused on housing markets where home prices fall within Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loan limits, which are designed to make homeownership more accessible to first-time buyers with lower down payments and flexible credit requirements.

The final analysis includes 136 markets where home prices, rents, and appreciation data could be reliably compared.

Lower compared rents against the estimated monthly cost of owning with an FHA loan. That cost included principal, interest, property taxes, homeowners insurance, and the FHA mortgage insurance premium (MIP), which is a standard fee for FHA borrowers.

The rent figures used throughout this study are based on Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Small Area Fair Market Rents data for three-bedroom units, measured at the ZIP code level. These annually published rent figures represent the 40th percentile of gross rents for standard-quality units, which are modest, non-luxury rentals. The study used ZIP code-level data to give each city its own rent benchmark rather than a broad metro-wide average.

Why City-Specific Appreciation Matters

This analysis uses annualized listing-price changes from Movoto market data for 2023 to 2026 to reflect recent market performance. The tables break out equity from home price growth separately from equity built through monthly payments, making it easier to see what’s guaranteed versus what depends on the market.

An infographic showing the buying vs. renting and appreciation metrics. (Stacker/Stacker)

Lower

National Rankings

Top 25 Cities: Owning vs. Renting (3-Bedroom)

Lower identified the 25 cities across the United States where buying shows the largest monthly edge over renting once equity is counted, focusing on places where homeownership is within reach for first-time buyers.

The monthly difference was determined by subtracting the estimated equity-adjusted monthly cost of owning, after crediting any monthly equity built (principal paydown plus recent city-specific listing-price appreciation), from the median rent (3BR). Cities are ranked in descending order by the monthly difference.

Buyers still pay the full mortgage amount each month. The net cost figure is an equity-adjusted estimate, not a cash-flow payment.

Table listing the top 25 national rankings of cities on owning vs. renting (3-bedroom). (Stacker/Stacker)

Lower

How the Math Works: Hartford, CT

Hartford leads with 11.1% annualized appreciation. Strong price growth in a market with tight housing supply, which intensified competition among buyers pushed appreciation higher over the period studied, but that trend may not reflect long-term or typical market conditions.

Just because Hartford took the top spot doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best market for first-time homebuyers. Other markets where homeownership pays off, like Dayton or Cleveland, might have more opportunity for first-time homebuyers since they don’t depend on such rapid appreciation.

Table breaking down the housing costs in Hartford by comparing figures like median rent, estimated mortgage, appreciation, and total equity to find the final net difference of +$2,968 per month. (Stacker/Stacker)

Lower

Top 5 Cities by Region

West: Top 5

The West has the lowest share of markets where buying has the advantage over renting of any region at just 26%.

In most Western markets, appreciation from 2023 to 2026 was modest. The study’s average across cities in the Western United States was well below the national study average, which limits how much the appreciation component offsets mortgage costs.

The West region's top two cities, Menifee, California (+$705 per month) and Lancaster, California (+$515 per month), succeed largely because their median rents are relatively high against more affordable home prices.

The regional advantage narrows quickly after the top five. Only one additional Western city remained above break-even.

Table listing the top 5 cities in the West region on rent and mortgage costs. (Stacker/Stacker)

Lower

South: Top 5

The South is the most represented region in the study with 74 cities, 22 of which (30%) favor buying after factoring in equity.

Newport News, Virginia, leads the South at +$1,107 per month, powered by a 3.8% appreciation rate and a median rent that runs close to the gross mortgage.

Maryland’s Baltimore ranks second in the South at +$990per month. Alabama’s Montgomery also reaches the top five at +$877 per month, helped by a 6.7% appreciation rate against relatively affordable home prices.

The top five Southern markets are led by Newport News; Baltimore; Montgomery; Columbus, Georgia; and Jackson, Mississippi, where appreciation and principal paydown offset enough of the monthly mortgage cost to keep buying ahead of renting.

Table listing the top 5 cities in the South region on rent and mortgage costs. (Stacker/Stacker)

Lower

Northeast: Top 5

Despite having the fewest cities of any region (just 11), the Northeast has the highest rate of markets favoring buyers, at 82%.

Hartford, Connecticut, leads the region, and the entire study nationally, at +$2,968 per month. That result is driven by an 11.1% annualized appreciation rate from 2023 to 2026, the highest of any city in this analysis.

Hartford is a genuine outlier. The next-highest advantage in the region is Worcester, Massachusetts, at +$1,640 per month, with a more moderate 5.8% appreciation rate.

Table listing the top 5 cities in the Northeast region on rent and mortgage costs. (Stacker/Stacker)

Lower

Midwest: Top 5

Buying comes out ahead in 19 of 28 cities (68%) in the Midwest, largely due to a combination of low home prices and solid recent appreciation.

Cleveland, Ohio, leads at +$1,298 per month. With a gross mortgage of $1,625 per month and an 8.6% appreciation rate generating $1,314 per month in monthly appreciation equity, the net cost of owning is $152 per month against a $1,450 median rent.

Dayton and Akron in Ohio, along with Milwaukee, all show the same trend of affordable entry prices and appreciation rates between 6% and 8% that drive meaningful equity accumulation each month. Noblesville, Indiana, is the exception: Higher home prices produce a $3,815 monthly mortgage, but strong 5.8% appreciation compensates for those higher prices, putting it at +$1,115 per month.

For buyers focused on the most affordable markets in the study, the Midwest offers the widest selection of options.

Table listing the top 5 cities in the Midwest region on rent and mortgage costs. (Stacker/Stacker)

Lower

What This Means For First-Time Homebuyers

Buying comes out ahead in 41% of the cities studied once equity building is factored in. But whether buying pays off changes depending on both prices and appreciation.

National averages tell you almost nothing about your own city. Appreciation varied widely from city to city between 2023 and 2026, and in some markets it was negative. In those cities, falling home values reduced the equity homeowners built each month, making the net cost of owning higher than the mortgage payment alone suggests. The opposite was true for markets where appreciation was high, as showcased by outliers like Hartford.

Past appreciation isn't guaranteed to continue, but in every market, the principal paydown portion of equity is guaranteed by the loan’s amortization schedule, regardless of what home prices do.

Keep in mind that rates can change. Rates have risen markedly so far in 2026 following a gradual decline from post-pandemic highs. A lower future rate could improve the math for buyers who refinance, while a higher rate would weaken affordability for new buyers.

There are also costs beyond a mortgage when it comes to owning a home. Closing costs, maintenance, and HOA fees can all drive up the total cost of homeownership.

Data and Methodology

Lower analyzed homeownership costs and rents across U.S. cities with populations of 75,000 or more, focusing on markets where homes are priced within reach of FHA borrowers. Cities were included where the median listing price exceeded $100,000, median gross rent exceeded $900 per month, and the median listing price fell at or below the 2026 FHA national floor of $541,287 (per HUD and Lower.com, effective Jan. 1, 2026). Cities with fewer than 10 active MLS for-sale listings on Movoto were excluded to ensure listing price data reflected a meaningful sample. These filters produced 169 qualifying cities, of which 136 were successfully matched to both ZIP code-level HUD rent data and city-specific appreciation data.

Median listing prices and city-level appreciation data come from Movoto, a real estate search platform and Lower company. Homeowners insurance estimates are from The Zebra, with state averages used where city-level data is unavailable. Population and state-level property tax rates are drawn from the U.S. Census Bureau 2024 ACS 1-Year Estimates.

Monthly mortgage cost uses a 5% down payment and a 6.52% 30-year fixed rate (Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey, June 11, 2026) applied to Movoto’s median listing price, and includes principal and interest, property taxes (listing price multiplied by state effective tax rate, divided by 12), homeowners insurance, and FHA MIP at 0.55% annually. The upfront FHA MIP of 1.75% is rolled into the loan balance.

Monthly equity built has two components. Principal paydown is the Month-1 principal portion of the mortgage payment, which is the amount that reduces the loan balance rather than paying interest, as determined by the amortization schedule. Monthly appreciation is calculated as the listing price multiplied by the city-specific annualized appreciation rate divided by 12, where the rate for each city is the annualized listing price change from 2023 to 2026, sourced from Movoto market data. Across the 136 cities in this analysis, the mean appreciation rate is 1.6%, and the median is 1.4%. Thirty-four cities have negative appreciation rates; in those cities the monthly appreciation figure is negative and increases the net cost of owning rather than reducing it. Total monthly equity equals principal paydown plus monthly appreciation. Net cost of owning equals gross monthly mortgage minus total monthly equity. Monthly difference equals median rent (3BR) minus net cost of owning. Cities are ranked in descending order by monthly difference.

The rental benchmark is the HUD FY2026 Small Area Fair Market Rent (SAFMR) for three-bedroom units at the ZIP code level, representing the 40th percentile of gross rents for standard-quality units. For each city, the median SAFMR across the city’s primary ZIP codes was used. Cities were matched to HUD FMR areas using county FIPS codes and to SAFMRs using primary ZIP codes, a deterministic method that prevents errors from cities sharing names across different states or metro areas.

This study is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, mortgage, or investment advice. City-specific appreciation rates reflect what happened from 2023 to 2026, not what will happen going forward. The ownership cost does not include maintenance, closing costs, potential HOA fees, or the opportunity cost of the down payment. Individual results will vary.

This story was produced by Lower and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.