Top 25 songs in Miami on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Miami. Miami has the most ranked songs (21) in common with Orlando and no ranked songs in common with 148 metros. The most seen artist in Miami's Shazam ranking is Drake and the most popular genre is Pop. Data is as of July 17, 2025. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. CHURCH GIRL

- Artist: Beyoncé

- Album: RENAISSANCE

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in six other metros

--- Top 10 song in 12 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 24 other metros

#24. Beautiful Things

- Artist: Benson Boone

- Album: Fireworks & Rollerblades

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:00

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in five other metros

--- Top 25 song in eight other metros

--- Top 50 song in 25 other metros

#23. No Broke Boys

- Artist: Disco Lines & Tinashe

- Album: No Broke Boys - Single

- Genres: Dance

- Length: 2:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in four other metros

--- Top 25 song in six other metros

--- Top 50 song in 13 other metros

#22. NUEVAYoL

- Artist: Bad Bunny

- Album: DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

- Genres: Latin

- Length: 3:04

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in two other metros

--- Top 25 song in five other metros

--- Top 50 song in 19 other metros

#21. SOMEBODY LOVES ME

- Artist: PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

- Album: $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:03

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in six other metros

--- Top 20 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 25 other metros

#20. Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

- Artist: KAROL G

- Album: Tropicoqueta

- Genres: Latin

- Length: 3:16

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in one other metro

#19. EoO

- Artist: Bad Bunny

- Album: DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

- Genres: Latin

- Length: 3:25

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in five other metros

--- Top 25 song in seven other metros

--- Top 50 song in 11 other metros

#18. Stacks from All Sides

- Artist: SKAI ISYOURGOD

- Album: Stacks from All Sides

- Genres: Hip-Hop, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:53

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in seven other metros

--- Top 20 song in 26 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 30 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 46 other metros

#17. Me Gusta (Lúcete 2)

- Artist: Br, Yordy forever & El Padrino Records

- Album: Me Gusta (Lúcete 2) - Single

- Genres: Urbano latino, Latin

- Length: 2:23

#16. The Hardest Part

- Artist: Olivia Dean

- Album: Messy

- Genres: Alternative

- Length: 2:56

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in 11 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 21 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 23 other metros

#15. Anxiety

- Artist: Doechii

- Album: Alligator Bites Never Heal (Extended)

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:09

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 25 song in three other metros

--- Top 50 song in 16 other metros

#14. The Mighty Crabjoys Theme

- Artist: The Mighty Crabjoys

- Album: Superman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

- Genres: Rock, Alternative, Punk

- Length: 1:16

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 21 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 40 other metros

#13. Silver Lining

- Artist: Laufey

- Album: A Matter of Time

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:18

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in five other metros

--- Top 20 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 16 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 28 other metros

#12. Cant Go Broke Remix

- Artist: Zeddy Will

- Album: Cant Go Broke Remix - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 1:48

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in six other metros

--- Top five song in 15 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 35 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 44 other metros

#11. La Plena (W Sound 05)

- Artist: W Sound, Beéle & Ovy On the Drums

- Album: La Plena (W Sound 05) - Single

- Genres: Urbano latino, Latin

- Length: 2:30

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in three other metros

#10. Young Black & Rich

- Artist: Melly Mike

- Album: Selfish Nightmares - EP

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:35

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in 17 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 23 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 44 other metros

#9. Lose Control

- Artist: Teddy Swims

- Album: I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1)

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:31

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 21 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 45 other metros

#8. Even Though I Walk (Live)

- Artist: Bethel Music & Hannah McClure

- Album: We Must Respond (Live)

- Genres: Christian

- Length: 7:18

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in seven other metros

--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 29 other metros

#7. Ordinary

- Artist: Alex Warren

- Album: You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1)

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:07

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in 19 other metros

--- Top five song in 27 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 47 other metros

#6. A Sky Full of Stars

- Artist: Coldplay

- Album: Ghost Stories

- Genres: Alternative, Rock, Adult Alternative

- Length: 4:28

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in 10 other metros

#5. Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix]

- Artist: MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea

- Album: Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix] - Single

- Genres: Afrobeats, African

- Length: 2:59

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in 16 other metros

--- Top five song in 28 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 33 other metros

#4. Woman

- Artist: Doja Cat

- Album: Planet Her

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 2:53

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in nine other metros

#3. Show Me Love

- Artist: WizTheMc & bees & honey

- Album: Show Me Love - Single

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 2:57

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in one other metro

#2. What Did I Miss?

- Artist: Drake

- Album: What Did I Miss? - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:14

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in 12 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 22 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 34 other metros

#1. Punkrocker (feat. Iggy Pop)

- Artist: Teddybears

- Album: Soft Machine

- Genres: Alternative, Electronic, Rock, Adult Alternative

- Length: 4:07

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 47 other metros

--- Top three song in 50 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 51 other metros