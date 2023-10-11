Tool's Justin Chancellor shares update on potential '﻿Fear Inoculum' ﻿follow-up: "We've got many ideas cooking"

Tool bassist Justin Chancellor has shared an update on a potential follow-up to the band's latest album, 2019's Fear Inoculum.

"We've got many ideas cooking," Chancellor tells The Vinyl Guide podcast.

He notes that nothing's been recorded yet but adds that Tool plans to get in the studio and "knuckle down" after finishing their 2024 tour, which is currently scheduled into mid-February.

"We've already had a few pretty decent sessions of writing," Chancellor says. "We've got the ingredients in place, we just gotta really bang it out."

Of course, this being Tool, it may be a good idea to take any new music talk with a grain of salt. After all, there was a total of 13 years between the release of Fear Inoculum and its predecessor, 2006's 10,000 Days.

Chancellor's comments follow drummer Danny Carey's 2022 remarks to Cleveland Scene, in which he said he's "sure [the next album] won't take us this long." So at the very least, we may get a new Tool album before 2032.

