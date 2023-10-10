Tool announces 2024 US tour dates

Tool has announced a 2024 U.S. tour.

The headlining outing launches January 10 in Baltimore and concludes February 18 in Las Vegas. Along the way, Maynard James Keenan and company will play two shows each at New York City's Madison Square Garden and the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m. local time. Members of the Tool Army fan club will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, October 11, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ToolBand.com.

If you can't wait until 2024, you can catch Tool on their current fall North American tour, which continues October 11 in Salt Lake City and runs into late November.

Meanwhile, Keenan's other bands, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, will be playing shows together in 2024 for the Sessanta celebrating the singer's 60th birthday.

