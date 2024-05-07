Tom Morello: Macklemore made "the most Rage Against the Machine song since Rage Against the Machine"

In his fiery Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction speech in November, Tom Morello encouraged anyone hoping for another Rage Against the Machine comeback to make their own music and rage against the machine themselves. It appears that Macklemore has taken that advice to heart.

The "Thrift Shop" and "Can't Hold Us" rapper has released a new song called "Hind's Hall," which Morello declares is "the most Rage Against the Machine song since Rage Against the Machine."

On "Hind's Hall," Macklemore expresses his support for Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, rapping lyrics such as: "We see the lies in them/claiming it's antisemitic to be anti-Zionist/I’ve seen Jewish brothers and sisters out there and riding/In solidarity and screaming 'Free Palestine' with 'em."

Macklemore posted "Hind's Hall" to his social media. "Once it's up on streaming all proceeds to [the United Nations Relief and Works Agency]," he says.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.