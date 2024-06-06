Tom Morello, Slash & more guest on new MC5 album, ﻿'Heavy Lifting'

Before his death in February, MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer had been working on the proto-punk's first new, original album in over 50 years. Now, the details of that record have been announced.

Heavy Lifting is due out Oct. 18. It includes guest spots from Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Slash, Rise Against's Tim McIlrath, Alice in Chains' William DuVall and Living Colour's Vernon Reid.

Additionally, drummer Dennis Thompson, who was part of MC5's classic Kick Out the Jams lineup, also plays on Heavy Lifting. Thompson passed away in May, just three months after Kramer's death.

You can listen to the first Heavy Lifting, "Boys Who Play with Matches," now via digital outlets.

After several nominations, MC5 is among the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees. They'll be enshrined with the Musical Excellence Award.

