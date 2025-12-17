Tom Morello premieres new 'Everything Burns' single featuring Beartooth

Tom Morello has premiered a new single called "Everything Burns" featuring Beartooth.

The track was recorded for the latest update in the Final Fantasy XIV online video game. It's also set to appear on the Rage Against the Machine guitarist's upcoming album, according to a press release.

You can watch the "Everything Burns" video streaming now on YouTube.

Morello has been teasing what he calls his "first ever full-length solo rock album" since 2024. It's set to include the released singles "Solider in the Army of Love" and "Pretend You Remember Me."

Morello's previously released three albums under his own name — The Atlas Underground, The Atlas Underground Fire and The Atlas Underground Flood — which all featured guest vocalists and brought in electronic elements. He's also recorded acoustic folk music with his project The Nightwatchman.

