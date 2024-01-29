Tom Morello, Mr. Bungle, Enter Shikari and more added to UK's Download Festival

This year's Download Festival already had a pretty stacked lineup: Fall Out Boy, Queens of the Stone Age and Avenged Sevenfold are headlining. But now, even more acts have been added to the U.K. event.

Tom Morello, Black Stone Cherry, The Struts, Of Mice & Men, Wheatus and Enter Shikari are all new additions to the event, which takes place June 14-16 in Leicestershire, England. Mr. Bungle has also been added to the lineup; it will mark Mike Patton and company's first U.K. appearance since 2000.

As previously reported, Pantera, Royal Blood, The Offspring, Corey Taylor, Sum 41, 311, Atreyu, Hoobastank and Machine Head are all on the bill. Download 2024 will mark Pantera's first U.K. show in 20 years and the soon-to-be-disbanding Sum 41's final U.K. festival performance.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DownloadFestival.co.uk.

