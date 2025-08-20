Tom Morello declares 'F*** ICE' with new playlist featuring Rage, Zeppelin, The White Stripes & more

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello is voicing his opposition to United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, with a new playlist.

The 65-track compilation, posted to Spotify and YouTube Music, is titled "F*** ICE" and features songs including Rage's "People of the Sun," Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song," Rise Against's "Prayer of the Refugee" and Morello's latest solo track, "Pretend You Remember Me."

Also included is The White Stripes' "Icky Thump," in which Jack White declares, "White Americans, what? Nothing better to do/ Why don't you kick yourself out? You're an immigrant too."

"A rocking little soundtrack to enjoy while you drive those bastards out of your neighborhood!" Morello says of the playlist.

Morello previously took part in the Los Angeles protests against ICE and headlined a concert called Defend LA in June.

