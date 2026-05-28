Tom Morello announces Power to the People Festival featuring Foo Fighters, Springsteen & more

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello has announced a concert dubbed Power to the People, described as a "non-partisan celebration of peace, justice, solidarity, music and community action."

The show takes place Oct. 3 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. The bill includes Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen, Dave Matthews, Joan Baez, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, Dropkick Murphys, Jack Black, System of a Down's Serj Tankian, The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen, ex-Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron, The Linda Lindas, grandson and rappers Cypress Hill, Killer Mike and Darryl "DMC" McDaniels.

"The Power to the People festival is about freedom, justice, equality and rock and roll," Morello says. "It's about the power everyday human beings have when they come together through music, art, community, and action. We're honored to bring this incredible lineup to the DC area for a day that celebrates the spirit of activism, creativity, and hope."

Presales begin Friday at 10 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit PowertothePeopleFest.com.

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