Tom Morello announces new solo album, 'Everyone Gets Everything They Want'

'Everyone Gets Everything They Want' album artwork. (Mom + Pop Music)

Tom Morello has announced a new solo album called Everyone Gets Everything They Want.

The record is due out Sept. 25. It will mark the fourth full-length effort released under the Rage Against the Machine guitarist's own name, though it is described as his "first solo rock album."

Morello's first three solo albums, 2018's The Atlas Underground, and 2021's The Atlas Underground Fire and The Atlas Underground Flood mixed electronics and EDM elements with heavier music, and featured guest vocalists on each track.

Everyone Gets Everything They Want does feature some guests, including System of a Down's Serj Tankian and Beartooth on the songs "Adjourn It" and "Everything Burns," respectively.

The latest track released off the album, though, is all Morello. The song is called "Date Night," which, given that title, may not seem in keeping with Morello's famously political output, but is indeed very much in his wheelhouse.

"The song tells the true story of three young Dutch girls who served as spies, saboteurs, and assassins against the Nazis during World War II," a press release reads. "Sisters Truus and Freddie Oversteegen and their close friend Hannie Schaft used their youth and innocent appearances to slip through checkpoints, to smuggle weapons, to sabotage rail lines, and to help hunted Jewish children escape persecution. Most famously, they acted as underground assassins, seducing Nazi officers, luring them into the woods and killing them."

"I make anti-racist songs for anti-racists," Morello says. "I make anti-fascist songs for anti-fascists. And I make anti-Nazi songs for anti-Nazis. 'Date Night' is really a 'which side are you on?’ song. If any of that offends you, do the math."

Morello will host his Power to the People Festival on Oct. 3 in Columbia, Maryland.

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