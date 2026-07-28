We’re teaming up with Suncoast Credit Union and Pin Chasers Present: The Back To School Bowl for Teachers!
Join us for The Back To School Bowl for Teachers benefiting local Tampa Bay teachers and the Hillsborough Education Foundation — happening Sunday, August 2nd from 11 AM–2 PM at Pin Chasers Veterans - 5555 W. Hillsborough Ave, Tampa FL 33634
🛍️ Give Back to Those Who Give So Much
Enjoy an afternoon of bowling, food, drinks, fun games — plus tons of prizes, all for a great cause!
- $100 Amazon gift cards to the first 25 teachers with Teacher ID
- “Fill a wish list” for 3 teachers - $300 Amazon gift card each
Pre-register now using the link below to reserve your lane and make a difference!
- 💵 Minimum donation: $25 per adult / $12 per child (ages 5–17)
- ✅ Includes: Bowling, food & drinks
- 💯 All donations benefit local teachers and the Hillsborough Education Foundation
Thanks to Pin Chaser and Suncoast Credit Union for making all of this happen!
Donations will also be collected at the event.
Can’t make it to the event? Donate online here!
Register for your lane below!
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