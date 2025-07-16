Toad the Wet Sprocket shares new acoustic version of 'Good Intentions'

Abe's Records
By Josh Johnson

Toad the Wet Sprocket is throwing it back to the '90s with a new acoustic version of their song "Good Intentions."

"As a joke, we tried playing ['Good Intentions'] with a bluegrass feel and prominent mandolin part," says bassist Dean Dinning. "It came alive in a way that felt really exciting…the audience response was incredible and has been that way pretty much every night we do it."

The updated recording is accompanied by a video featuring live footage of Toad the Wet Sprocket doing just that, which you can watch now on YouTube.

"Good Intentions" was originally released in 1995 for a soundtrack album for the then-new sitcom Friends.

The acoustic "Good Intentions" will appear on an upcoming new Toad the Wet Sprocket album, due out later in 2025. It also celebrates the launch of the band's Good Intentions tour, which kicks off Thursday in San Diego.

Openers include KT Tunstall, Sixpence None the Richer, The Jayhawks and Vertical Horizon, depending on the date.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

