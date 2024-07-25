Thurston Moore shares new solo song, "New in Town"

The Daydream Library Series; Art by Jamie Nares

By Josh Johnson

Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore has shared a new song called "New in Town," a track off his upcoming solo album, Flow Critical Lucidity.

"The song is about fresh blood. The new kid in school. The new kid on the scene," Moore says. "A new potential for change in an already active community hoping to protect the world from the poisons of power-hungry creeps. The spirit of youth demonstrated in the early '80s slam pits of hardcore refusing the worn-out expectations of adulthood."

Fittingly, the lyrics make references to bands including Minor Threat, Fugazi and Bad Brains.

You can listen to "New in Town," which arrives on Moore's 66th birthday, now via digital outletsFlow Critical Lucidity drops Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!