Thurston Moore shares new solo song, "New in Town"

Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore has shared a new song called "New in Town," a track off his upcoming solo album, Flow Critical Lucidity.

"The song is about fresh blood. The new kid in school. The new kid on the scene," Moore says. "A new potential for change in an already active community hoping to protect the world from the poisons of power-hungry creeps. The spirit of youth demonstrated in the early '80s slam pits of hardcore refusing the worn-out expectations of adulthood."

Fittingly, the lyrics make references to bands including Minor Threat, Fugazi and Bad Brains.

You can listen to "New in Town," which arrives on Moore's 66th birthday, now via digital outlets. Flow Critical Lucidity drops Sept. 20.

