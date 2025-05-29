Thunderblud*: Yungblud teases new video with Florence Pugh

Q&A With YUNGBLUD Ahead Of Bludfest 2025 Joseph Okpako/WireImage (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Yungblud is channeling his inner Nick Fury and recruiting from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The "Fleabag" rocker has shared an Instagram post teasing the video for a song called "Zombie," a track off his upcoming album, Idols. The accompanying image shows a clapperboard from the shoot, which lists Yungblud's name alongside Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh.

We'll see if this means Yungblud is now a member of the New Avengers when the "Zombie" video premieres Friday.

Idols, which also features the previously released songs "Lovesick Lullaby" and "Hello Heaven, Hello," is due out June 20. It marks the first entry in a planned double album.

Yungblud will launch a U.S. tour in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

