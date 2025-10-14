Three years later, Noah Kahan will 'never get sick' of 'Stick Season'

Noah Kahan, 'Stick Season' (Mercury/Republic)
By Andrea Dresdale

On Oct. 14, 2022, a singer-songwriter named Noah Kahan released an album called Stick Season — and three years later, he's a global, Grammy-nominated star. On Tuesday Noah took to Instagram to reflect on how the album has changed his life.

"stick season is 3 years old and I’ll never get sick of it," he writes. "I love it so much and I love how many people it’s reached. I love being 'that New England guy.'"

"If telling stories about the greatest state in the world is what I’m known for, then I’ll be a happy man for the rest of my life," he adds. "Thank you to all who listen, share, and sing them back to me."

Noah posted a video that literally shows how it started and how it's going. It begins with him in March 2022, talking about how he's in Vermont "making music about Vermont": "I feel like people are gonna like it because it feels very authentic and real." We then see footage of him in the studio recording the album.

The video includes a reference to the 2023 "We'll All Be Here Forever" version of the album, which shot him to fame. That's followed by footage of Noah performing "Stick Season" onstage at a sold-out Fenway Park in 2024 with James Bay, the band Mt. Joy and members of his family, as thousands of fans sing along.

