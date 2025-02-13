Thom Yorke unites with electronic musician Mark Pritchard on new song, 'Back in the Game'

Radiohead's Thom Yorke has released a new song called "Back in the Game" in collaboration with electronic musician Mark Pritchard.

The track is out now on digital outlets, and is accompanied by a video featuring elaborate and unsettling costumes that would make The Masked Singer blush. You can watch that streaming on YouTube.

"Ultimately the film for 'Back in the Game' ended up depicting a sort of blind celebration taking place as civilization slowly deteriorates around it, a kind of progression through regression," says director Jonathan Zawada. "Overlaid onto this is an exploration of how and where we choose to place value in our collective cultural expression and how we collectively confront major cultural shifts in the 21st century."

Aside from working with Pritchard, Yorke has mostly been busy with the band The Smile, which also includes Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood. The group put out two albums in 2024, Wall of Eyes and Cutouts.

