Thom Yorke shares live video for Mark Pritchard collab, 'Back in the Game'

Warp Records; Artwork credit: Jonathan Zawada
By Josh Johnson

Thom Yorke has shared a live video for "Back in the Game," his collaborative single with electronic musician Mark Pritchard.

The performance was recorded during the Radiohead frontman's solo show at Australia's Sydney Opera House in November. You can watch it on YouTube.

The studio version of "Back in the Game" dropped in February.

Aside from working with Pritchard, Yorke has mostly been busy with the band The Smile, which also includes Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood. The group put out two albums in 2024, Wall of Eyes and Cutouts.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

