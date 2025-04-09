Thom Yorke & Mark Pritchard share new song 'Gangsters' off collaborative ﻿'Tall Tales'﻿ album

Warp Records
By Josh Johnson

Radiohead's Thom Yorke and electronic musician Mark Pritchard have shared another new song off their upcoming collaborative album, Tall Tales.

The latest track is called "Gangsters." It's accompanied by a bizarre video, which you can watch streaming now on YouTube.

Tall Tales is due out May 9. It also includes the previously released songs "Back in the Game" and "This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice."

An accompanying Tall Tales film project, directed by visual artist Jonathan Zawada, will screen in theaters around the world on May 8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

