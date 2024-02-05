This is why they don't leave the house: Paramore shares photo of at-home Grammy celebration

Even with a Grammy on the line, Paramore was in the business of staying at home.

The trio was not in attendance when it was announced during Sunday's preshow that their album This Is Why and its title track had won Best Rock Album and Best Alternative Music Performance, respectively. Even still, Hayley Williams and company celebrated in their own way.

In an Instagram post, Paramore has shared a photo of Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro eating a mini cake decorated with the word "winner." A second slide reveals that they'd gotten two cakes, one reading "winner" and another reading "loser," each decorated with a smiley face.

"And they didn't even leave the house," the caption reads. "'THANK YOU @recordingacademy' - Hayley, Taylor, & Zac."

The Grammy celebration photo is one of the limited photos posted to Paramore's Instagram since the band wiped their social media in December. The only other posts relate to their newly released cover of Talking Heads' "Burning Down the House" for an upcoming Stop Making Sense tribute album.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.