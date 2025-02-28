This is girl in red's 'confession'

Columbia Records
By Josh Johnson

Girl in red has released a new song called "confession."

The acoustic-driven track lasts just 84 seconds and finds the "Serotonin" artist singing, "There's a part of me nostalgic for all that has been/ There's a part of me that knows I wouldn't do it again."

You can listen to "confession" via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video on YouTube.

"Confession" follows girl in red's 2024 sophomore album, I'm Doing It Again Baby!

Along with putting out new music, girl in red is preparing to make her big-screen debut in the upcoming film Low Expectations.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!