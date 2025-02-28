This is girl in red's 'confession'

Girl in red has released a new song called "confession."

The acoustic-driven track lasts just 84 seconds and finds the "Serotonin" artist singing, "There's a part of me nostalgic for all that has been/ There's a part of me that knows I wouldn't do it again."

You can listen to "confession" via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video on YouTube.

"Confession" follows girl in red's 2024 sophomore album, I'm Doing It Again Baby!

Along with putting out new music, girl in red is preparing to make her big-screen debut in the upcoming film Low Expectations.

