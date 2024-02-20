Thirty Seconds to Mars shares "gratitude" over latest hit single: "We've gotten an insane response"

Disney/Chris Willard

By Josh Johnson

Thirty Seconds to Mars' new album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day, has produced two hit singles in "Stuck" and "Seasons."

"Stuck" was released as the record's lead track, and marked the first fresh tune from the Leto brothers in five years. It peaked at #2 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

"It was a fun way to come back with a song that had so much energy," frontman Jared told ABC News of "Stuck." "Kinda makes the hips detach from the bones, you know?"

Meanwhile, follow-up single "Seasons" got a head start internationally, but has since been climbing the charts in the U.S.

"We've gotten an insane response to it," Jared said. "At this point in our careers to have music that's still connecting with people, we just feel really lucky to be here, to be honest. We're pretty fortunate to be talking about the music."

Having now spent over 20 years making music with Thirty Seconds to Mars, Jared mused, "Rock 'n' roll is not really meant to last, and it's far exceeded our expectations."

"Gratitude is probably the overriding feeling these days," he said.

Thirty Seconds to Mars will support It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day on the Seasons world tour, which comes to the U.S. starting in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

