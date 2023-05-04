Thirty Seconds to Mars shares teaser for upcoming new song, "Stuck"

Scott Dudelson/WireImage

By Josh Johnson

Thirty Seconds to Mars has shared a teaser for the band's upcoming new single, titled "Stuck."

The 14-second clip, streaming now on YouTube, features frontman Jared Leto singing, "The way you move has got me stuck."

"Stuck" is set to premiere on Monday, May 8. It's the first new track from Thirty Seconds to Mars to follow their 2018 album, AMERICA, which spawned the singles "Walk on Water," "Dangerous Night" and "Rescue Me."

Earlier this week, Leto was "stuck" in a full-body cat costume, which he wore to the 2023 Met Gala. The outfit was tribute to the famously pampered cat of late designer Karl Lagerfeld, whose work inspired the theme of this year's annual star-studded fashion event.

