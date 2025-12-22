Thirty Seconds to Mars reflects on 2025: 'We can't wait to share what’s next'

Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds To Mars performs at Ippodromo Snai San Siro on July 02, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Thirty Seconds to Mars has shared a statement reflecting on 2025 and looking forward to 2026.

The band's year included a show in August celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2005 album A Beautiful Lie, which spawned the single "The Kill." Frontman Jared Leto also starred in the movie Tron: Ares.

"Dear MARS Army, as the year comes to a close, we're feeling incredibly grateful and a little nostalgic," Jared and drummer Shannon Leto write in an Facebook post. "This one felt especially meaningful as we celebrated 20 years of A Beautiful Lie, the album that changed everything. Seeing so many familiar faces, the ones who've been there from the beginning and those who joined along the way, meant everything."

"That shared history and those moments we've lived together are what make this community what it is," the post continues. "We took that energy on the road this year and felt it everywhere we went. Your support continues to push and inspire us. Thank you for being here, growing with us, and being a part of where we’re going."

The Leto brothers conclude by teasing, "We can't wait to share what's next. More to come."

One thing that's coming is the 20th anniversary reissue of A Beautiful Lie, due out March 27.

The most recent Thirty Seconds to Mars album is 2023's It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day.

