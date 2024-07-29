They're (still) going to be friends: Jack White reunites with Conan O'Brien at Newport Folk Festival

Longtime buds Jack White and Conan O'Brien reaffirmed their friendship at the 2024 Newport Folk Festival.

The "Seven Nation Army" rocker was a surprise guest during O'Brien's set on Sunday. They performed the White Stripes classic "We're Going to Be Friends," as well as a cover of the Eddie Cochran song "Twenty Flight Rock."

You may recall that Jack and Meg White performed "We're Going to Be Friends" on the final episode of O'Brien's tenure hosting NBC's Late Night in 2009, which also turned out to be the very last White Stripes performance before they broke up in 2011.

Along with the Newport performance, Jack's weekend included a performance in Nashville on Saturday, during which he played songs off his new surprise album, which was secretly released at his Third Man Records stores on July 19.

White will next play shows in Athens and Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday and Wednesday. He's also announced a run of European festival shows in August in place of Queens of the Stone Age, who canceled their sets due to Josh Homme continuing to receive medical care after undergoing emergency surgery earlier in July.

