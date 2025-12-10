That's 'What's Up': 4 Non Blondes to release first album in over 30 years

Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes performs on day 3 of the 2025 Shaky Knees Music Festival at Piedmont Park on September 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Scott Legato/WireImage)

We said, "hey, what's going on?" How about a new 4 Non Blondes album?

The reunited "What's Up?" outfit will release the long-awaited sophomore follow-up to their 1992 debut, Bigger, Better, Faster, More!, in 2026. Frontwoman Linda Perry will also put out a new solo album in the coming year.

4 Non Blondes first split up in 1994. They reunited for a one-off performance in 2014 and again for a run of shows in 2025.

"I put my feelers out into the universe," Perry says of the current reunion. "Playing some songs with 4 Non Blondes just seemed like a fun thing to do, in a way it hadn't before now."

"I've been behind the scenes for far too long," Perry continues. "I want to step out to be the artist I am. I'm just open to all the possibilities that I've created around me. I manifest things all the time."

Despite only really being active for less than five years, the music of 4 Non Blondes continues to endure, especially the single "What's Up?" The track had an especially big year in 2025 thanks to a viral TikTok mashup with the Nicki Minaj song "Beez in the Trap." Celebrities including Madonna, Jennifer Lopez and Paramore's Hayley Williams have taken part in the trend.

4 Non Blondes will wrap up 2025 with a performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026, airing Dec. 31 on ABC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.