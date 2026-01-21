Tenacious D's Kyle Gass speaks on Trump assassination joke fallout

Kyle Gass of Tenacious D has given his first interview since making a joke about assassinating President Donald Trump.

"It was terrible judgment, obviously," Gass tells Rolling Stone. "I've felt terrible ever since, because it's such a responsibility to not screw up like that."

Gass made the joke during the D's show in Sydney on July 14, 2024, which was also his 64th birthday. When asked to make a wish onstage, Gass quipped, "Don't miss Trump next time." A day earlier, Trump had survived an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

As Gass' comments began to spread online, the other half of Tenacious D, Jack Black, issued a statement saying he was "blindsided." He added, "I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form." Black also said the remainder of the D's tour dates would be canceled.

Gass issued an apology, which he deleted from his Instagram a few days later.

"[The apology] was out for four or five days, and I thought, 'It looks like a dead fish just laying there,'" Gass says of removing the post. "I really did apologize, but I took it down because it's out there. ... If I would have recanted, I would've said, 'I'm taking this down because now on further reflection ...' But no. It's out there."

As for his relationship with Black, Gass says, "We hashed it out."

"It was hard," Gass says. "It is like a marriage. You go through these ups and downs, and try to understand your partner."

Gass also declares that Tenacious D will be back.

"It's gonna be bigger than Oasis!" Gass says.

