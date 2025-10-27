Tame Impala's '﻿Deadbeat'﻿ earns top-five ﻿''Billboard﻿' 200 debut

Tame Impala's new album is called Deadbeat, but you wouldn't think that for its chart debut.

The latest effort from the Kevin Parker-led outfit starts at #4 on the Billboard 200 with a total of 70,000 equivalent album units, 37,000 of which were traditional album sales.

Tame Impala previously charted in the top five of the all-genre chart with 2020's The Slow Rush and 2015's Currents, which peaked at #3 and #4, respectively.

Deadbeat marks the fifth Tame Impala album, and the first in five years. It includes the single "Dracula."

Tame Impala will launch a U.S. tour in support of Deadbeat Monday in New York City.

