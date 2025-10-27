Tame Impala's '﻿Deadbeat'﻿ earns top-five ﻿''Billboard﻿' 200 debut

'Deadbeat' album artwork. (Columbia Records)
By Josh Johnson

Tame Impala's new album is called Deadbeat, but you wouldn't think that for its chart debut.

The latest effort from the Kevin Parker-led outfit starts at #4 on the Billboard 200 with a total of 70,000 equivalent album units, 37,000 of which were traditional album sales.

Tame Impala previously charted in the top five of the all-genre chart with 2020's The Slow Rush and 2015's Currents, which peaked at #3 and #4, respectively.

Deadbeat marks the fifth Tame Impala album, and the first in five years. It includes the single "Dracula."

Tame Impala will launch a U.S. tour in support of Deadbeat Monday in New York City.

